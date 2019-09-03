Natasha Lester’s Favorite Books Set in Paris

As the subtitle suggests—How the Women of Paris Lived, Loved, and Died Under Nazi Occupation—this is a comprehensive and fascinating account of the lives of women in wartime Paris under the rule of the Nazis. Anne Sebba brings to life the stories of ordinary women doing extraordinary and heroic things to save their city, as well as the stories of those who did not do all they could have. She shines a light on the two sides of Paris in the 1940s: one where the parties and the music continued on, and one where the only way out of the darkness was to resist and to fight.